Summer Jo Pearson
June 1986-May 2021
Summer Jo Pearson, beloved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully in her sleep in May 2021. She was 34 years old. She was born in Hampton, Iowa, to Maggie and Steve Pearson, on a warm day in June 1986.
On her 21st birthday, Summer Jo received the best birthday gift ever, her son Owen. Her daughters Jojo and Brielle soon followed, and her heart was complete. Her children were the loves of her life, and they always will be.
Summer Jo operated a thriving cosmetology business as well as a dance studio, where she brought out the best in all she met. Her generosity extended to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, La Luz and My Happy Place. She was actively involved in the Catholic church and West Fork schools. As an organ donor, she impacted the lives of up to 200 people.
Summer Jo battled with alcohol addiction for several years. She went to a dark place, but she emerged stronger, lifting others up with her. She worked hard to overcome this disease, and we're all so, so proud of her. She was well on the way to recovery when she passed away of natural causes.
Summer Jo joins her two miscarried children, Daphne and Dahlia, in Heaven. She is also predeceased by grandparents Alice and Walter Miller, and Mary and Carold Pearson.
She is survived by three amazing children Owen, Josephine and Brielle Schmidt, parents Maggie and Steve Pearson, sisters Stephanie (Chuck) Pearson, Megan (Jeff) Rosenberg and April (Lincoln) Pearson-Decklever, and nieces and nephews Carter, Mickey, Sydney, Lily, Zoey, Stella and Gus.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton, with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7. Please wear bright colors to represent the joy Summer Jo brought to your life. Those attending Summer's visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, Summer Jo's family requests donations for her children's college funds, which can be mailed to: Steve and Maggie Pearson, PO Box 61, Hampton, IA 50441.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232
