Summer Jo Pearson

June 1986-May 2021

Summer Jo Pearson, beloved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully in her sleep in May 2021. She was 34 years old. She was born in Hampton, Iowa, to Maggie and Steve Pearson, on a warm day in June 1986.

On her 21st birthday, Summer Jo received the best birthday gift ever, her son Owen. Her daughters Jojo and Brielle soon followed, and her heart was complete. Her children were the loves of her life, and they always will be.

Summer Jo operated a thriving cosmetology business as well as a dance studio, where she brought out the best in all she met. Her generosity extended to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, La Luz and My Happy Place. She was actively involved in the Catholic church and West Fork schools. As an organ donor, she impacted the lives of up to 200 people.

Summer Jo battled with alcohol addiction for several years. She went to a dark place, but she emerged stronger, lifting others up with her. She worked hard to overcome this disease, and we're all so, so proud of her. She was well on the way to recovery when she passed away of natural causes.