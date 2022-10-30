 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven Todd Briggs

January 2, 1964-October 19, 2022

Steven Todd Briggs, 58 of West Chester, OH formerly Davenport, Iowa and Manchester, Iowa, respectively, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Steve was born January 2, 1964 the son of Vince and Kathleen Briggs. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1982. He inspired many with his unconditional love, resiliency and positive mental attitude.

Steve is survived by his dear friend Nyeme Galvez, sons Leroy, Cameron, Elisha and Brayden; grandchildren Cholee, Cyerrah and Giovanni. He is also survived by his brothers Doug (Pam), Roger (Jeanne), Mark (Jayne), Rick (Dorothy), Tom and Mike (Patty); sister Jill (Brian) Mosley; sister-in-law Mary Anne Briggs; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Connie and brother Barry.

Celebrations of Life are planned in Cincinnati, OH on November 19 and Davenport, Iowa at a later date.

