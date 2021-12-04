Steven Swancutt

February 5, 1954-November 30, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Steven Swancutt, 67, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Ely. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Steven and his arrangements.

Steven Jay was born February 5, 1954, the son of Wayne and Beverly Swancutt. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1972 and received his bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University in 1976. Steve was united in marriage to Susan Dinger on September 13, 1975, in Riceville, Iowa. He was a teacher and coach for 33 years, most of which was spent in the North Central Community School District. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sports fan.

Steve is survived by his wife Susan; his children Patrick (Kelsey) Swancutt & Erin Swancutt; his grandchildren Ashtyn, Levi, Marshall, & Emmett Swancutt; his mother Beverly Swancutt; brother David (Kerri) Swancutt; his sister Melissa Swancutt and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Wayne and infant brother Neil.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

