Steven “Steve” Patten

October 9, 1960-January 23, 2021

Steven “Steve” Patten, 60, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 with Pastor Anita Nuetzman of St. John Evangelical Church officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

A visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home before the service on Saturday. Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.

Steven Charles Patten, the son of Wendell and Donna (Michael) Patten, was born on October 9, 1960 in Charles City. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1979, attended U of I, and received an associate's degree from NIACC.