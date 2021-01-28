Steven “Steve” Patten
October 9, 1960-January 23, 2021
Steven “Steve” Patten, 60, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A funeral service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 with Pastor Anita Nuetzman of St. John Evangelical Church officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
A visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home before the service on Saturday. Those attending will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.
Steven Charles Patten, the son of Wendell and Donna (Michael) Patten, was born on October 9, 1960 in Charles City. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1979, attended U of I, and received an associate's degree from NIACC.
Steve worked for Fairway, bartender at Charles City Country Club, printer at Cedar Valley Printing, salesman for Mason City Business Systems, Dimensional Graphics, and Patten Painting. He was a proud gardener of flowers and vegetables and completed a master gardener course. He enjoyed rock collecting and polishing, camping, canoeing, and mushroom hunting.
Living family members include his daughter Kelsi Patten; grandchildren: Kolten, Kaylin, Jenessa, Jayla, Klayton, Jasper, Klaudia, and Kimberly Patten; mother, Donna Patten; sister, Renee (Scott) Hottovy; nephews: Benjamin, Tyson, Jacob (Alicia Larson), and Joshua Hottovy; and great-nephew, Levi Hottovy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Patten; paternal grandparents, Florence and Charles Patten; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Bernadine Michael; and his beloved dogs: Molly, Bear, and Lady.
