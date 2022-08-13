Steven R Fox

August 11, 2022

MASON CITY-Steven R Fox, 73 of Mason City passed away peacefully Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, with family at his side.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Military Honors will be presented by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed in care of Steve's family.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com