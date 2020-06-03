Steven M. Goetsch
April 10, 1959 - May 31, 2020
MASON CITY - Steven Mark Goetsch, of Mason City, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Steven Goetsch. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Steven was born on April 10, 1959 to parents Harold and Louise (Baade) Goetsch in Mason City. He attended Clear Lake High School until 9th grade. When he turned 17, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Steven was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina until he was honorably discharged in 1978.
Steven married Becky Schwieger in Mason City. The couple later divorced.
Steven worked at Alexandra Batteries in Mason City for 11 years. While working there, he met his significant other, Carmeen Barr. The couple has been together since 1998.
Steven was a small engine mechanic; he liked working on motors, and he absolutely loved his Harley. He was always known to lend a helping hand to those who needed it, and he will be dearly missed.
Steven is survived by his significant other, Carmeen; four daughters, Tabitha Meyer, Tiffany Riley, Tasha Goetsch, and Sabrina Priebe; three step-children, Stephanie Martinson, Andrew Barr, and Christina Dahlstrom; 12 grandchildren, and siblings, Rick Stolzfus, Jim Goetsch, Lori Scalis, Mike Buns, Patricia Hardie, Kurt Goetsch, and Craig Goetsch.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Jeff Goetsch.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.