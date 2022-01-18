Steven Douglas Oudekerk

February 1, 1957-January 8, 2022

FOREST CITY-Steven Douglas Oudekerk, age 64, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N. Best St. in Forest City with Rev. Steven Hill officiating. Burial will take place in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, with military honors conducted by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Visitation for Steve will be on Wednesday, January 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 535 N. Clark St. in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Steven Douglas Oudekerk was born on February 1, 1957, in Forest City, Iowa to parents Ralph John and Myrna Lou (Holcomb) Oudekerk. He was baptized with his brother Terry at Calvary Baptist Church in 1967. Steve attended and graduated from Forest City High School in 1975. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and received an honorable discharge after his service.

Steve had been wed to Stephenie Abrahamson, and later to Pam Tobin. He was blessed with a daughter from both marriages: Sheyanne and Lisa. Steve and his long-time companion Joyce Henning have been together for almost 30 years.

Throughout his career, Steve worked in construction as a foreman at Holland Construction in Forest City. He was a talented concrete worker, completed countless jobs, and made many good friends along the way. In his free time he could be found hunting for deer and pheasants, fishing for Northern, or working on his vintage Chevelle or his motorcycle.

He was a proud grandpa who adored his grandchildren, the simple things in life made him a happy man, and he will be remembered as a dependable and genuine dad, brother, partner, neighbor and friend. In death, Steve was a donor, giving the gift of sight

Survivors include Joyce Henning of Forest City; two daughters, Sheyanne (Stanley) Schultz of Clear Lake, and Lisa (Wade) Thompson of Forest City; grandchildren Ethan (Aspen) Awe, Elaina Schultz and Chase Thompson; a great-granddaughter Emersyn Awe; his brother Terry (Loretta) Oudekerk of Crystal Lake; sister Cindy (Tony) Reineke of Britt; and a sister-in-law Mary (Pat) Conley of Mankato, MN. Steve is also survived by Joyce's family. He has three step-children, Jason Foell (fiancée Samantha Reese) of Garner, Misty Henning of Forest City, and Joshua (Destiny) Henning of Armstrong; grandchildren Nathaniel Foell, Katrina Henning, Jolina “Jolie” Henning, Gavin Henning, Gabriel Henning, Sophera Henning and Amelia Henning; as well as Joyce's siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Ralph in 1999, mother Myrna in 2018, a brother Chad in 2012, and a sister-in-law Kimberly Oudekerk in 1983.

