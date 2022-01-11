Steven Douglas Oudekerk

February 1, 1957-January 8, 2022

FOREST CITY-Steven Douglas Oudekerk, age 64, died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Thurs, Jan 13, at Calvary Baptist Church, 636 N. Best St. in Forest City with Rev. Steven Hill officiating. Burial in Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, with military honors by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Visitation for Steve will be Wed, Jan 12, 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 535 N. Clark St. in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Steven Douglas Oudekerk was born on Feb 1, 1957, in Forest City to parents Ralph and Myrna (Holcomb) Oudekerk.

He was a proud grandpa who adored his grandchildren, the simple things in life made him a happy man, and he will be remembered as a dependable and genuine dad, brother, partner, neighbor and friend. In death, Steve was a donor, giving the gift of sight

Survivors include Joyce Henning of Forest City; two daughters, Sheyanne (Stanley) Schultz of Clear Lake, and Lisa (Wade) Thompson of Forest City; grandchildren Ethan (Aspen) Awe, Elaina Schultz and Chase Thompson; a great-granddaughter Emersyn Awe; brother Terry (Loretta) Oudekerk of Crystal Lake; sister Cindy (Tony) Reineke of Britt; and sister-in-law Mary (Pat) Conley of Mankato, MN. Steve is also survived by Joyce's family: step-children, Jason Foell, Misty Henning, and Joshua (Destiny) Henning; grandchildren Nathaniel Foell; Katrina & Jolina “Jolie” Henning; and Gavin, Gabriel, Sophera & Amelia Henning; as well as Joyce's siblings; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Myrna; brother Chad Oudekerk; and sister-in-law Kimberly Oudekerk.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-585-2685