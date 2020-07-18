Steven Devine
(1933-2020)
CORWITH - Steven Devine, 86, of Corwith, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Devine will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr and Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Steven Nicholas Devine, the son of Steven and Susan (Reding) Devine, was born October 1, 1933 in Algona, Iowa. The family moved to a farm outside of Corwith when he was five. He attended school in Corwith and graduated with the class of 1952.
He attended Hamilton College before moving home to the family farm. He enjoyed carrying on the traditions of the family farm and having family suppers there every Sunday. Farming was Stevie's biggest passion, although he was always excited for a rainy day to go watch baseball. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Vikings.
Stevie also enjoyed going to the Corwith American Legion to play cards and cribbage. He was never afraid to dish it out and loved telling stories. He was a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corwith, following its closing he attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt.
Stevie is survived by his nephews and nieces: Tom (Erma Peria) Devine of Ames, Jim (Deb) Devine of Corwith, Dave Devine of Corwith, Tim (Karen) Devine of Cedar Falls, Sue (Harold) Dixon of The Villages, Florida, Kathy (Gordon) Jeskey of Canby, Oregon, Pat (Paul) Kirstein of Clarion, and Jean (Jerry) Campbell of Altoona; special friend Tami Fish and her family; good friend Sharon Hankins; along with numerous great nephews, nieces and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Steven and Susan, brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice (Rosemary) Devine and James (Catherine) Devine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corwith American Legion.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
