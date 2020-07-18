× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Devine

(1933-2020)

CORWITH - Steven Devine, 86, of Corwith, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Devine will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr and Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Steven Nicholas Devine, the son of Steven and Susan (Reding) Devine, was born October 1, 1933 in Algona, Iowa. The family moved to a farm outside of Corwith when he was five. He attended school in Corwith and graduated with the class of 1952.