Steven C. Juhl, 68, of Mason City, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his home. There will be a private family service. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Steven Craig Juhl was born on November 16, 1951, in Mason City to parents Dallas and Carolyn (Maloy) Juhl. Steven grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 1970. Upon graduating Steven joined the United States Army, he spent time in Vietnam during the Vietnam War as well as various places. Upon returning home Steven was united in marriage to Julie Pannhoff in 1974, between this union the couple had two children Nate and Amanda. After his time in the military Steven began working for Gibbs-Cooks and later became a Truck driver working independently for various companies with Stockberger being one of his favorites to work for. During this time he also worked various jobs. On May 1, 1999, Steven was remarried to Arla Murray (Legler) in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City.