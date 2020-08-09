Steven C. Erickson

(1949 - 2020)
Steven Craig Erickson, age 70 of Starbuck, died Monday, April 6th at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck. A celebration of Steve's life will be held Saturday, August 15th from 3-5pm at the Starbuck City Park bandshell. A prayer service will begin at 4:30. Following the prayer service will be a grill out at the bandshell to celebrate Steve's life. Face masks will be required as well as social distancing. All are welcome.
Steven Craig Erickson, son of Donald and Margaret (Walburg) Erickson, was born on May 18, 1949, at Minneapolis, MN. He grew up in nearby Anoka, along with his brother, Paul. He was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith. Steve attended Anoka public schools, where his favorite class was music. He sang with both the school choir and church choir, and played the trombone. Steve graduated from Anoka High School in 1967 and then furthered his education at Anoka Ramsey Technical and Community College, where he completed his general education requirements before transferring to the University of Minnesota where he majored in Music and sang with various choirs.
On September 13, 1969, Steve was united in marriage to Pamela Hall in Sioux Falls, SD. While Steve was in college they made their home in Anoka. Afterwards, their careers took them to various cities before they settled in Mason City, IA, where they raised their children; a son, Steven Donald, and a daughter, Amy. Steve and Pamela eventually divorced. Steve loved being a dad and remained in the area to be near his children.
Steve enjoyed spending time at the lake and fishing. In his younger years he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to travel, whether that meant getting on a jet or jumping behind the wheel of his vehicle to engage in one of his favorite pastimes, driving. Steve had a lifelong love of music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. He enjoyed performing with and directing choirs, including the Wesley Methodist Church choir in Mason City. He was a frequent concert goer and a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was also a Universal Life Minister, which allowed him to perform marriage ceremonies and baptisms.
Steve was a hard worker. Over the years he worked in sales and customer service, where his sweet personality and listening skills served him well. He loved talking to people and interacting with the public. It was at work where he met and fell in love with Joni Kinney, his redheaded “sassy” soulmate. After years as companions, the two married on February 26, 2017, in Negril, Jamaica. That summer they moved to Minnesota to be closer to Joni's family, eventually purchasing a home in Starbuck, where Steve worked at Casey's.
Life was good, Steve was crazy about Joni and she was crazy about him. Things had slowed down and there was time to enjoy each other, their dogs, good coffee, and Steve's garden. In February of 2019, just days after their second wedding anniversary, Steve was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. With Joni by his side, he put up a valiant fight, surpassing estimates and beating the odds, until the morning of Monday, April 6, 2020, when he passed away peacefully with Joni by his side at Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck. Joni and all those who loved Steve will miss his dry sense of humor and his warm smile.
Steve is survived by his wife, Joni Erickson of Starbuck; his son, Steven Donald Erickson of Des Moines, IA; his daughter, Amy and her husband, Craig Markham of Mason City, IA, along with their son, Nathan.
Please send memorials to Joni at PO Box 4, Starbuck MN, 56381.
