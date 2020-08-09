Steven C. Erickson

Steve enjoyed spending time at the lake and fishing. In his younger years he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to travel, whether that meant getting on a jet or jumping behind the wheel of his vehicle to engage in one of his favorite pastimes, driving. Steve had a lifelong love of music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. He enjoyed performing with and directing choirs, including the Wesley Methodist Church choir in Mason City. He was a frequent concert goer and a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was also a Universal Life Minister, which allowed him to perform marriage ceremonies and baptisms.

Steve was a hard worker. Over the years he worked in sales and customer service, where his sweet personality and listening skills served him well. He loved talking to people and interacting with the public. It was at work where he met and fell in love with Joni Kinney, his redheaded “sassy” soulmate. After years as companions, the two married on February 26, 2017, in Negril, Jamaica. That summer they moved to Minnesota to be closer to Joni's family, eventually purchasing a home in Starbuck, where Steve worked at Casey's.