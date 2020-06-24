Steve W. Adair

Steven W. Adair
March 15, 1952 - June 23, 2020
Clear Lake - Steven W Adair, 68, passed away with family by his side on June 23, 2020, after a long battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born in Albuquerque, NM, on March 15, 1952, but always claimed Texas as home.
Steve moved to Clear Lake with his wife, Nancy Nickerson, to work for TeamQuest in 2011. He enjoyed Iowa's spring, summer and fall and the array of beautiful flowers of the seasons. Steve was a member of the Mason City Rifle Club, Clear Lake Historical Society (board member), 1st Presbyterian Church of Mason City and was a Distinguished Toastmaster – Toastmaster's International.
Steve is survived by his wife; sons: Eric (Tamara) Adair, Conowingo, MD, Sean (Crystal) Adair, Rockwall, TX; grandchildren: Ryan Adair, Nicole (Ryan) Morris, Katie Adair and Laura Adair; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Jackson Morris. Mother-in-law Pauline Nickerson, sister Lynn (Mark Conklin) Adair, Mounds, OK, Aunt Eunice Adair, Davis, CA, along with several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Evelyn Adair.
Arrangements pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, Iowa. With the current Corona Virus Pandemic, services are not scheduled. Memorials may be sent to the Clear Lake Historical Society, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or 1st Presbyterian Church of Mason City.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
