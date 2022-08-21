Steve R Dunlap

December 23, 1960-June 18, 2022

Steve R Dunlap died Saturday June 18, 2022 at North Iowa hospice Mason City.

Steve was known for his sense of humor and happy demeanor. He loved to sing and never turned down an evening filled with karaoke. He took great pride in his '69 Chevelle and '81 Z28 Camaro which he took to shows around the area.

Steve R Dunlap was born December 23, 1960 in Iowa City the son of Robert and Mary Lou (theilen) he was one of five children. He is survived by Stepmother Donna Dunlap of Rockford, sister Diana (Don) Keller, brother Michael Carolus Des Moines, and numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friend Cammie.

Preceding him in death his parents, Mary Lou and Robert, Sisters Judi Kirsch and Carol Shepherd

Intermit to be held August 30 at 1pm at Elmwood Cemetery.