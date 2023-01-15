Stephen (Steve) Humphrey

March 7, 1946-December 14, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Stephen (Steve) Humphrey, 76, of Clear Lake passed away December 14, 2022.

Steve was born March 7, 1946 in Mason City, IA, the son of Lloyd and Lois (Cox) Humphrey.

Steve graduated from Ventura High School in 1964. In October of 1966, he was drafted into the Army serving in Viet Nam. Following an honorable discharge, he farmed and completed his career as a rural mail carrier.

Steve is survived by his wife Jane, children Angela, Stephanie and Wade; grandchildren Ivy and Davis; brother David (Karleen) Humphrey; sister-in-law Norma (Jack) Craighton, Mary Barnes, Joan (Harold) Behrends, Judy (David) Begalske along with extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lois Humphrey, brother Larry Humphrey, parents-in-law Raymond and Mary Barnes and extended family.

There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Steve, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake. The Honor Guard will present the flag at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join the celebration to share memories and stories.

