Stephen Paul Nordskog
May 24, 1948-July 3, 2021
LELAND-Stephen Paul Nordskog was born on May 24, 1948, in Forest City, IA, the son of Paul and Doris (Rodgers) Nordskog. Growing up on a farm NW of Forest City, he started farming at the age of “5”! He went to a one room schoolhouse down the road the first year of school and then into town for school. He married LeAnn Johnson and had two kids, Chad Stephen and Kristi Jo. After 19 years, the union was dissolved. He then married Deb Lien in 1991 with two kids, Maranda Therese and Knudt Richard.
Steve loved anything to do with farming, motors, and wood mills. He was always a “hobknobber” – thinking outside the box to fix anything. He was always getting calls for advice on fixing something. If he ever had a project he could not figure out, he'd make a “few calls,” study up on it, and eventually would figure it out.
For 20 years, he turned the heat on and dropped off bulletins for the country church he belonged to. He loved his Lord, and he loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He loved when the house was full of family.
Stephen passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home near Leland, IA. He was 73 years old.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Deb Nordskog; four children, Chad (Jodi) Nordskog, Kristi (Todd) Knutson, Maranda (Dustin) Etter and Knudt (Marcos) Lien; eight grandchildren, Ben Nordskog (Meagan), Lily, and Iris), Sarah Nordskog (Preston), Colton, Carlie and Isaac Knutson, Kalen, Marley and Nick Etter; sister, Martha (Bill) Waters; brother, Joe Nordskog; brother in-law, Ken Walker; sister in-law, Becky Christensen; and sister and brother in-law, Teresa and Paul Aamodt; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Steve in death are his parents, Paul and Doris Nordskog; mother in-law, Lucy Walker; sister in-law, Anita Walker; aunt Donna Harrigan; first wife, LeAnn Nordskog; and stepmother, Iva Nordskog.
A memorial service for Stephen P. Nordskog will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, IA, with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Out of respect for the family, and Stephen's struggle with his immune system, MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to One in Christ Parish 40029 210th Ave. Lake Mills, IA 50450 or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice 232 2nd St. SE. Mason City, IA 50401.
