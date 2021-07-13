Stephen Paul Nordskog

May 24, 1948-July 3, 2021

LELAND-Stephen Paul Nordskog was born on May 24, 1948, in Forest City, IA, the son of Paul and Doris (Rodgers) Nordskog. Growing up on a farm NW of Forest City, he started farming at the age of “5”! He went to a one room schoolhouse down the road the first year of school and then into town for school. He married LeAnn Johnson and had two kids, Chad Stephen and Kristi Jo. After 19 years, the union was dissolved. He then married Deb Lien in 1991 with two kids, Maranda Therese and Knudt Richard.

Steve loved anything to do with farming, motors, and wood mills. He was always a “hobknobber” – thinking outside the box to fix anything. He was always getting calls for advice on fixing something. If he ever had a project he could not figure out, he'd make a “few calls,” study up on it, and eventually would figure it out.

For 20 years, he turned the heat on and dropped off bulletins for the country church he belonged to. He loved his Lord, and he loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. He loved when the house was full of family.

Stephen passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home near Leland, IA. He was 73 years old.