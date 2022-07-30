Stephen John “Steve” Miles

September 29, 1980-July 25, 2022

Stephen John “Steve” Miles, 41, of Mason City, IA, tragically died in a car accident on Monday, July 25, 2022, just outside of Nora Springs, IA.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on August 2, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Steve was born on September 29, 1980 the son of Thomas and Susan (Solum) Miles Sr. He was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1999. During school he met Jackie Newell, later they married and had two sons, Dylan and Tyler. Eventually the couple divorced but still raised the boys in Mason City together. Steve spent his life as a mechanic, he could take apart an engine and put it back together without instructions. He enjoyed teaching his sons about cars and how they worked.

It was rare that Steve wasn't working something automotive, but occasionally he did take breaks and spent time with loved ones. He loved being a father. Steve enjoyed taking his sons on fishing trips, to the races and teaching them about life. He looked forward to all family gatherings and was known to be the family jokester. Being helpful to everyone in need always came easily to him, he never thought twice about lending a helping hand.

Those left to cherish memories of Steve are his sons, Dylan and Tyler Miles; parents, Susan (Tracy) Smith and Thomas Miles Sr.; siblings, Jessica (Steven) Chapman, and Thomas Miles Jr.; step-sister, Lynane Kofoot; nieces and nephews, Finn, Jack, Noah, and Angela; as well as numerous cousins and other extended family members and friends.

Stephen is preceded in death by a daughter, Tabitha; and his step-mother, Karen Miles.

