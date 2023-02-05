Stephen Carl Wood
June 28, 1943-January 25, 2023
Capt. Stephen Carl Wood (U.S. Navy Retired), 79, St. Augustine, died January 25, 2023 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born June 28, 1943 in Hayward, WI, son of the late Edward J. and Hermina Wood. He graduated from Meservey High School, University of Iowa and the Naval Post Graduate School. Stephen served his country honorably as a U.S Naval Aviator, retiring as a Captain after 30 years of service. Stephen was Commanding Officer of air anti-submarine squadron VS-31, Commanding Office of Diego Garcia Naval Facility, and Commanding Officer of Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. Following his retirement he worked for 10 years as an engineer with the Saudia Arabian Navy. After moving to St. Augustine he enjoyed working 10 years for the San Sebastian Winery. He loved to travel and was greatly interested in WW II History. He was past president and treasurer with the Vista Cove Condo Association, and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Palm Coast where he served on the church council.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 18, 2023 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Palm Coast.
Inurnment with full military honors will take place 11:30 a.m. Monday February 20, 2023 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Wood, St. Augustine; three daughters Melissa Douglas (Herbie), Jacksonville, Heather Febres (Fernando), Orlando, Rebecca Legan (Doug), Midlothian, VA; sister, Karen Tubesing, Chesterland, OH; brothers, Greg Wood, Carrollton, TX, Roger Wood, Gold Canyon, AZ; grandchildren, Robin St. George (Ryan), Sean Douglas (Brittany), Kayla Borne (James), Daniel Wood, Noah and Isaac Febres, McKenna, Ella, and Gavin Legan; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Caitlyn, Emily, S.J., Lorelei, and J.J.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary, Ken, and Byron Wood.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church and Academy.