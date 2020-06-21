Stephanie Ann King
MASON CITY – Stephanie Ann King, 69, of Mason City, died June 11 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Per Stephanie's wishes, her body has been cremated and a visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

