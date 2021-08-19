Stella A. Lemke
November 13, 1927-August 17, 2021
MASON CITY-Stella A. Lemke, 93, of Mason City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Sheffield Care Center, with family at her side.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware, Mason City, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be held in the Concord Cemetery in Garner, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or a special organization of your choice.
Stella Arlette Lemke, daughter of Henry G. and Bertha (Bohn) Hollatz was born November 13, 1927 on a farm Northeast of Garner, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Garner. She attended St. John's Parochial School through 6th grade and then attended Ventura Community School, graduating in 1945. Following her schooling, she was employed at Young's Variety Store in Clear Lake and Clear Lake Bank and Trust.
In 1948, she married Byrnes H. Lemke at St. John's Lutheran Church, Northeast of Garner. They made their home in Klemme, where she worked at the First National Bank. She was Treasurer for the Klemme Community School for 25 years, was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and worked with the Cub Scouts.
In 1949, Stella and Byrnes became members of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Garner, Iowa. She was an active member of the LWML, Lamplighters, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday Schoolatechism classes.
In 2000, Stella and Byrnes moved to Mason City and joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was involved with the Sarah Circle.
Stella enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and wintering in Arizona. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Stella is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Lemke of Pasadena, Texas, and Linda (Jay) Lindsay of Mason City, Iowa; son, B. Steven (Jeannie) Lemke, of Mason City, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Schoenwetter of Klemme, Iowa and Ardith (Wayne) Toppin of Clear Lake, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bertha Hollatz; husband, Byrnes Lemke; siblings, Ellsworth Hollatz, Wilber Hollatz, Melvin Hollatz, Edith Poohl, Alma Reed, Pearl DeGroote, Edna Albers, and Helen Harms.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
