Stella A. Lemke

November 13, 1927-August 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Stella A. Lemke, 93, of Mason City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Sheffield Care Center, with family at her side.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware, Mason City, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be held in the Concord Cemetery in Garner, Iowa.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, or a special organization of your choice.

Stella Arlette Lemke, daughter of Henry G. and Bertha (Bohn) Hollatz was born November 13, 1927 on a farm Northeast of Garner, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Garner. She attended St. John's Parochial School through 6th grade and then attended Ventura Community School, graduating in 1945. Following her schooling, she was employed at Young's Variety Store in Clear Lake and Clear Lake Bank and Trust.