Stanley "Stan" Darwin Fitz
October 7, 1929 - November 23, 2019
Rockford - Stanley "Stan" Darwin Fitz, 90, of Rockford, IA passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave., Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the church with Reverend Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
Stan was born on October 7, 1929 in Rowan, Iowa to Dean Reading Fitz and Ida Caroline (Oehlerking) Fitz. He was raised and attended school in Rowan. After graduation Stan enlisted in the United States Army as a military policeman and served during the Korean War. He was later honorably discharged. On June 26, 1954 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Corlyss Marie (Quinsland) Fitz.
Stan and Corlyss moved to Rockford after Stan enrolled at Hamilton Business School in Mason City. After obtaining his degree, he began working for First State Bank in Rockford, which he later purchased the majority shares and became president. Stan was very involved in the Rockford community, both through the bank's community events, and many other programs. Stan earned his Master Gardener Certificate through Iowa State University Extension and was extremely proud of his garden named the Fitz Reading Garden, which attracted over 2,000 tourists annually. There have been many articles and publications surrounding his beautiful garden which consisted mostly of flowers but some vegetables, including 18 tomato plants he had last year. Stan also enjoyed woodworking in his earlier years and did anything and everything from remodeling homes to more intricate woodworking such as constructing cutting boards, butcher blocks and duck carving.
You have free articles remaining.
Stan was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and also a member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge.
In expression of sympathy memorials may be directed to Rockford's Fossil and Prairie Center; which Stan helped establish and was very fond of.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Corlyss Fitz; two daughters, Pam Fitz of Denver, CO and Lori Fitz of Somerville, MA; many very special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and one great-great niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Audriann Winters.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.