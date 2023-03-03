Stanley Merle Limberg

February 17, 1937-March 1, 2023

WODEN-Stanley Merle Limberg, 86, of Woden, IA passed away on March 1, 2023, at his home with the comfort of his family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Cataldo-Woden Funeral Chapel, 310 Main, Woden, IA. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wright Christian Reformed Church 1730 130th St in Kanawha, IA with Rev. Jason Semans officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on the Wright Christian Reformed Church's Facebook page. Burial will be in the Woden Christian Reformed Church cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Stanley was born on February 17, 1937, to his parents, Edward and Esther (Meyer) Limberg in rural Iowa on the very same farm that he passed away on. After Stanley graduated from Woden High School in 1954, he worked for a carpenter in the Woden area. He then served in the Army National Guard. After his father, Edward Limberg, passed away in 1960, Stanley took over the family farm in rural Iowa.

A couple years later, Stanley Limberg met Ann Langehough (Limberg) in Sioux City, IA. They were introduced to each other by Mavis Limberg who was in the same nursing school as Ann. Stanley and Ann were married on June 12, 1964, at Woden Christian Reformed Church where Stanley was baptized, made profession of faith, and served as a deacon and elder for many years. They resided in rural Woden where Stanley farmed and Ann worked as a nurse. They went on to have four children, Mark, Tim, Karen, and John. Stanley also raised hogs on the farm. He used his knack for genetics to win many county fair livestock shows in the Hancock County area.

Stanley enjoyed sports and watching his children play sports in high school. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. He worked as an umpire with his partner, Arnold Eden, and later with his son, John Limberg, officiating local high school baseball and softball.

Stanley had a passion for fishing, both recreationally and competitively. He took his family on countless family fishing and boating trips in Minnesota. He enjoyed fishing walleye with his son, Mark Limberg and grandson, Kristopher Limberg on the Missouri River. During those times, Stanley and Mark frequently won local fishing tournaments in South Dakota.

Stanley farmed until he was 83 years old. In later years, Stanley was inspired by God and enjoyed serving as a lay minister for Woden Christian Reformed Church and Wright Christian Reformed Church. He also worked as an advocate for the Gideons International.

Stanley was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Esther (Meyer) Limberg and his brother, Duane “Whitey” Limberg.

He is survived by his sister, Sheryl (Limberg) and husband Bernard Bovenkamp of Lynden, WA; his wife Ann Limberg of Woden, IA; his son Mark and wife Carol Limberg of Platte, SD and their children, Kristopher and Danielle Limberg of Omaha, NE; his son Timothy Limberg of Sioux Falls, SD; his daughter Karen (Limberg) and husband Brian Boomgarden and their daughters Allison and Macy Boomgarden, of Wellsburg, IA; and his son John and wife Mandy Limberg and their children Amelia and Jake Limberg of Scottsdale, AZ.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home, 160 E 4th St, Garner, IA 50438, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.