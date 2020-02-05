Stanley Jay O'Banion
October 23, 1948 - February 3, 2020
Stanley Jay O'Banion, 71, passed away at Westwood Specialty Care Center in Sioux City, Iowa on February 3, 2020. Per his wishes cremation has taken place with a time of remembrance and inurnment to be held at a later date.
Stan was born October 23, 1948, in Mason City, Iowa to Richard and Aletha (Erickson)
O'Banion. He graduated from Mason City High School and worked at Vic's Pizza, Mason City Foundry and Curries before moving to Sioux City, Iowa in 1995 where he resided until his passing.
Stan enjoyed camping, trout fishing, cooking, baking and canning jam, visiting family and socializing with friends.
Stan is survived by a son, Jason O'Banion of Excelsior, Minnesota; Brothers, Richard and Duane (Deb) both of Nora Springs, Jon (April) of Mason City and a sister, Debbie Scott of Altoona. special friends Heather, John and Jayden Porterfield of Sioux City, Iowa. Aunts Carol King and Virginia McClung both of Mason City IA; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
