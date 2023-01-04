 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley Gene "Butch" Holm

December 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Stanley Gene “Butch” Holm, 75 of Mason City passed away peacefully December 24, 2022 at his home in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Stephanie Fish, Patty Kenyon , Doug Holm, and Alanna Ryan; grandchildren; siblings, Dick Holm, Leona Walker, and Jan (John) Martin; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Clarence and Genevieve Holm, and brother-in-law, Royce Walker.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

