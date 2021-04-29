 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stanley Arnold Heyden
0 comments

Stanley Arnold Heyden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Stanley Arnold Heyden

Stanley Arnold Heyden died April 13, 2021 in Blair, Nebraska. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Thursday at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible Church) at 11:00AM.

Survived by his wife of Myrna, three children; Mark Heyden, Aaron Heyden and Heather DeWolf (significant other) and Sarah and Randy Marcum, two grandchildren; Sophie and Lara, and 8 siblings.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: "Lisa Shows You Nature" Episode 12: Russell the Mussel Goes Home

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News