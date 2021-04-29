Stanley Arnold Heyden died April 13, 2021 in Blair, Nebraska. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Thursday at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible Church) at 11:00AM.

Survived by his wife of Myrna, three children; Mark Heyden, Aaron Heyden and Heather DeWolf (significant other) and Sarah and Randy Marcum, two grandchildren; Sophie and Lara, and 8 siblings.