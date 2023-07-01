Stanley Alvin Sprung

August 4, 1951-July 28, 2023

PLYMOUTH-Stanley Alvin Sprung, 71, of Plymouth, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 3, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, Iowa, with Pastor Sue Simmons and Beverly Butler officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE, Mason City, Iowa.

Stanley was born on August 4, 1951, to Alvin and Alberta (Borchardt) Sprung in Mason City, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Plymouth United Methodist Church.

He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School with the Class of 1969 and attended NIACC studying Ag Business, graduating in 1971. He began farming with his parents and

has lived most of his life on their Century Farm where his dad was born.

He was married to Terry Warburton on May 29, 1971, at Plymouth United Methodist Church. Together the couple had two children, Angela and Aaron.

He farmed his entire life. He enjoyed woodworking, his grandchildren, and anything to do with farming. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Nora Springs. In his younger years he served as Staff Parish Chairman at Plymouth United Methodist Church and is currently Chair of Oakwood Cemetery Board in Plymouth. He also served on the Plymouth Manor board for several years. He and Terry were 50+ year members of the Sunshine Circle neighborhood group.

Those left to cherish memories of Stanley are his wife of 52 years, Terry; children, Angela Sprung, Riceville, and Aaron Sprung and fiancée Emily Humke, Plymouth. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Dakota (Carly) and Tyler Sprung of Riceville and Carly and Charlotte Sprung of Plymouth, and three great grandchildren TayLaighia, Windzton and Leightinn Sprung. He is also survived by special friends Chase (Katlynn) and Riverlynn and Kevin and Zack Santee.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

