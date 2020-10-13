Stan A. Morse

Stanley A. Morse

(1951-2020)

Osage – Stanley Albert Morse, 69, of Osage, died Monday, September 28, 2020 in Riceville, IA. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Prairie Lakes Church, Osage with Pastor Andy Schumacher officiating. Do to COVID-19 the funeral will be by invitation only as the seating is limited. Public visitation will be Tuesday, October 6 at Champion Funeral Home, Osage from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Osage Cemetery.

Stan was born on March 22, 1951 to Albert and Ruth (Smith) Morse in Osage, Iowa. He graduated from Osage High School in 1969. After high school he attended Mankato State.

He returned to Osage married Bonnie had three children. He joined the Osage Fire Department and Osage Ambulance.

Later in 1983 he moved to Windom, MN where he was also active on the ambulance and fire service. He married Betsy Harrington. Their 34 year marriage was blessed with 3 children.

He moved back to North Iowa in 2002 and was sales rep for a fire sales company. He became and was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #102 and Itasca Lodge #208.