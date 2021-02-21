 Skip to main content
SSgt USAF (Ret) Ronald R. Colby
SSgt USAF (Ret) Ronald R. Colby

SSgt USAF (Ret) Ronald R. Colby

September 5, 1946 – February 17, 2021

Ronald was born in Mason City, IA to Orville and Lois Colby. He proudly served 20 years in the US Air Force. He also dedicated many years volunteering with Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, and American Legions Post #32 and Post #1 Honor Guard Detail.

Preceded in death by parents; sister, Janis (Bob) Johnson; granddaughter, Eva. Survived by wife, Judi; son, Jeff Colby (Nicki); daughter, Amy (Mark) Leth; grandchildren, Isla, Savannah, Ivan and Elise; brother, Ric (Pat) Colby; sister, Joyce (Noel) Holtan; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service with Military Honors Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:00AM at Omaha National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy Co Chapel, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

