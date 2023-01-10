Spencer James Boyd

April 12, 1992-January 5, 2023

Spencer James Boyd, 30, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2023 in Mason City, IA.

Spencer was born on April 12, 1992, in Mason City, IA the son of Jasper and Shelley (Webner) Boyd. He attended Nora Springs school and graduated from Central Springs High School's Class of 2010. Spencer attended training school at Nascar Tech in Mooresville, NC. He worked many construction jobs and most recently he worked at Dean Snyder Construction as a foreman.

In his spare time Spencer enjoyed racing Go Karts, and worked on a pit crew on the Budweiser Circuit one summer. In his younger years he was active in Wrestling and Cross Country. He liked fishing, listening to music, and going to raves. Animals had a soft place in his heart, always taking in the strays. Spencer's favorite thing to do was riding motorcycles and four wheelers with his son Kaston. He always said that Kaston was his greatest accomplishment. Spencer loved BIG and his love will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish memories of Spencer are his son, Kaston James Boyd; parents, Shelley Boyd (Weston Fink), Jasper (Kimberly) Boyd; siblings, Parker (Megan) Boyd, Stephanie (Sam Peterson) Maas, and Kenzie (Jeffrey) Hanna; niece and nephews, Asher, Ahna, Sylas, and Elijah; the mother of Kaston, Alyssa Callow; canine friends, Molly and Jewel; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Spencer is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Amy Webner, Jasper, Sr. and Marie Boyd; uncle, Mike Boyd and many pets that went before him.

