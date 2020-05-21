Spence Junior Abrams
July 24, 1933 - May 19, 2020
Clear Lake – Spence Junior Abrams, 86, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Country Meadow Place in Mason City.
Per Spence's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, IA or to UnityPoint-Health Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.
Spence was born on July 24, 1933, the son of Spence M. and Vera L. (Van Hoosen) Abrams in Mason City. He married Janice Burtness on August 3, 1952, in Fertile, IA.
A graduate of Fertile High School, Spence attended Waldorf College in Forest City and Iowa State University in Ames. He worked for the Winnebago County Engineer as a surveyor for many years, while also farming north of Ventura, which he loved doing all his life.
Spence spent 67 years with his best friend and wife, Janice, while raising six children. Together they wintered in Texas for several years. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and at the Boundary Waters, traveling with Janice while delivering motor homes, telling his grandchildren stories, and practical jokes. He also liked raising and riding horses, and most of all, spending time with his family. His faith was very important to him and he prayed for each family member daily.
Spence is survived by his wife, Janice Abrams of Clear Lake; six children, Vicky (Floyd) Jefson of Forest City, Tim (special friend, Jeri Weiss) Abrams of Forest City, Julie (Kevin) Pals of Clear Lake, Pam (Dan) Moore of Paullina, IA, Sandy Abrams of Forest City and Steve (Valerie) Abrams of Rockford; 14 grandchildren, Chad (Rachel) Jefson, Andrew (Angela) Jefson, Alan (Lindsay) Abrams, Todd (Abby Bohl) Pals, Adam (Lauren) Pals, Dustin Moore, Drew (Paige) Moore, Derek (Melissa) Moore, Travis (April) Holtan, Stephanie (Lukas) Wooge, Joshua Holtan, Michael Holtan, Jonathan (fiancé, Constance) Abrams and Allison (Steve) Diaz; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three siblings, Vonnie Pederson, Arlyn Abrams and Jenny Copeland; and three siblings-in-law, JoAnn Bailey, Larry Burtness and Lance Burtness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Lester and Doris Burtness; and two granddaughters, Heather Jefson and Emily Holtan.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
