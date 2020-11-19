Mason City - On the morning of November 17th, 2020, Somphamith Sounalath was called home to heaven from Mercy One Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Everyone knew him as "Paw Tao" which means grandfather in the Laotian language. Born on July 7th, 1924 in Sam Nuea, Houaphanh Province, Laos, "Paw Tao" was a four-star Immigration Officer and veteran that fought alongside Americans when the Royal Kingdom of Laos fell to communism during the Secret CIA War and Vietnam War.