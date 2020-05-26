× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, RSM

June 15, 1930 - May 16, 2020

Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, RSM, 89, died on May 16, 2020 at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a brief illness. A private service will be held on May 21, 2020, with the burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids by Rev. Anthony Adawu. Memorial services for the family, friends and the extended Community will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Theresa Ann was born on June 15, 1930, in Orchard, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Roth) Spitz. She attended the public elementary school in Orchard, and graduated from Osage Public High School, in Osage, Iowa, after which she entered the Cedar Rapids Mercy Community in 1948 and completed her formal education with a B.A. degree in English and a minor in Education from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.