Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, RSM
June 15, 1930 - May 16, 2020
Sister Theresa Ann Spitz, RSM, 89, died on May 16, 2020 at Mercy Hallmar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a brief illness. A private service will be held on May 21, 2020, with the burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids by Rev. Anthony Adawu. Memorial services for the family, friends and the extended Community will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Theresa Ann was born on June 15, 1930, in Orchard, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Bertha (Roth) Spitz. She attended the public elementary school in Orchard, and graduated from Osage Public High School, in Osage, Iowa, after which she entered the Cedar Rapids Mercy Community in 1948 and completed her formal education with a B.A. degree in English and a minor in Education from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
For forty-four years from 1951 to 1995, sister's ministry was teaching in the following schools: St. Wenceslaus, Cedar Rapids, St. Matthew, Kalispell, Montana, Sacred Heart, Waterloo, Iowa; Sacred Heart Oelwein, Iowa; St. Patrick, Fairfax, Iowa; St. Joseph, Marion, Iowa; St. Patrick, Garryowen, Iowa; and St. Joseph, in DeWitt, Iowa. In 1995 at De Witt, Iowa, Sister started transitioning into pastoral ministry on a part time basis until it became her full time ministry. Sister Theresa Ann supported generations of families until her retirement in 2012. Upon moving back to Cedar Rapids, she was a faithful volunteer at Sacred Heart Convent.
Visiting the homebound and residents at care centers along with lover for gardening, especially plants to beautify the Sacred Heart campus were her special interest in her retirement years. Sister enjoyed playing cards and was known for her expertise when playing trivia games.
Sister Theresa Ann was a vowed member of the Mercy Community for 71 years. In addition to the Sisters of Mercy, Sister Theresa Ann is survived by her sister Geraldine Juenger and numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families. Her parents, Frank and Bertha, and the siblings Donald, Clarence and Bernard preceded Sister in death.
Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 1125 Prairie Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.
