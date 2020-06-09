Sister M. Floria Shannon, BVM
August 7, 1937 - June 2, 2020
Sister M. Floria Shannon, BVM, 82, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and virtual visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial follows immediately, with burial in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Manly, Iowa, to William and Florence (Reid) Shannon. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on Sept. 8, 1956, from Holy Family Parish, Mason City, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1959, and final vows on July 16, 1964.
Sister Floria served the congregation as administrator of the Mount Carmel Motherhouse and as receptionist in the Caritas Center and the BVM Center, all in Dubuque. She was an elementary teacher in Davenport, Iowa; Chicago; and East Moline, Ill., where she also served as vice-principal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Lillian; brothers John, William (Ardella), James (Marilyn), and Joseph (Rhinda) Shannon; a sister Lucy Donnelly; and a brother-in-law Paul Christensen.
She is survived by sisters Mary Kathleen Christensen, Marshalltown, Iowa; Elizabeth “Betty Jane” (Gene) Novak, Broomfield, Colo.; Lillian (Jim) Brown, Florence, Ky.; Sheila (Dan) Adams, Mason City; and Alice (Phil) Dougherty, Dougherty, Iowa; brothers Francis (Cathy) Shannon, Mason City; Robert Shannon, Waterloo, Iowa; Harry (Pam) Shannon, Mason City; Thomas (Kae) Shannon, Mason City; and Dennis (Sandy) Shannon, Rockford, Ill.; sister-in-law Dola Shannon of Mason City; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 63 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.