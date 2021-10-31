Sierra Mahalrose Swenka

February 9, 1990-October 10, 2021

BELMOND-Sierra Mahalrose Swenka, age 31, most recently of Belmond, IA, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died, unexpectedly, October 10, 2021, at her residence in Belmond, IA, Her family hosted Share and Scare Time of Remembrance to Celebrate Sierra's Life on Saturday at their home in Belmond. Please share a memory or story with her family on Andrews Funeral Home Website on Sierra's Obituary page. They look forward to hearing family, friends, coworkers, customers and acquaintances. Memorials and cards may be mailed in care of her family to 119 3rd St., N.E., Belmond, IA 50421.

Sierra the daughter of Duane and Tammy (Wendel) Swenka, was born February 9, 1990, at Iowa City, IA. She attended and graduated William Penn in Oskaloosa, IA, with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Sierra very much enjoyed her years at William Penn where she and her group of friends would cherish their times together and were ardent supporters of the Men's Basketball team there, following them in their travels.

Following her collegiate years Sierra was employed in various jobs and resided around Iowa and was living in Mt. Pleasant prior to moving to Belmond to be with her mother and sister's family in January of this year. She was currently employed by Yes Way Convenience Store in Belmond and had been looking forward rekindling her education and aiming for a career in the educational sector at the time of her passing. Anyone who knew her will smile as they reflect upon her warm and friendly smile and personality as well as her colorful and unique hair style choices. Her customers and fellow staff members were always greeted with a friendly "Hello" and beaming smile. Sierra very much looked forward to times with her family and close friends and of course her nephew Austin Hamm who lived with the family. She enjoyed Audio Books, Diamond Painting and crocheting.

Sierra will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have her as a family member, friend or acquaintance.

Her memory will continue to live in in the hearts and minds of her mother Tammy Wendel Swenka, Belmond, IA; father Duane (Kim) Swenka; brother Jakeb Swenka; sister Mindy Hamm and her son Austin Hamm; her nephew Carter Swenka; her grandmother Nancy Brecht; Uncles Kent Wendel, Elwood Wendel, and George Wendel; aunt Nedra Blitz; several cousins and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather William Wendel and uncle Martin Wendel.

