Sidney Roland Pedelty
April 11, 1950-November 8, 2022
ROCHESTER, MN-Sidney Roland Pedelty, age 72, passed away November 8, 2022. Raised on a farm near Clear Lake, he loved playing guitar in a soul and blues band, The Ambassadors of Soul, before joining the Army reserves. During his adult years he was involved in retail ventures, culinary arts and managing the grounds of a local golf course.
He was married to his wife Denise for 46 years. They were avid sports fans of football, baseball, and golf.
Sid is survived by sister-in-law Lois (Eliason) Pedelty of Sarasota, FL, and brother-in-law Allen Beyer of Rochester, MN.
Inurnment will be private.