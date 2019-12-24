Shirley V. Tatum
January 15, 1923 - December 20, 2019
Mason City - Shirley V. Tatum, 96, of Fort Dodge and formerly Mason City, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Student Pastor Sue Cira officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.
Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Shirley Virginia Martin was born January 15, 1923 in Mason City, the daughter of Elmer and Laura (Nash) Martin. Growing up in Mason City, Shirley attended and graduated from Mason City High School. Following graduation, Shirley married the love of her life, James H. Tatum on December 1, 1942. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Virginia and Candie. In June of 1977, Jim passed away. Shirley worked for the Mason City School District for 28 years. She served as the school cafeteria manager at both Hoover Elementary and Monroe Jr. High School until her retirement in 1988.
Shirley was a life-long member of St. James Lutheran Church, serving in the church circles, altar guild and music activities. She greatly enjoyed being a part of the quilting group, creating blankets to be donated to needy families. Shirley was a loyal member of the Mason City VFW Auxiliary serving as Auxiliary President and coordinated countless funeral lunches at the VFW.
Shirley and Jim enjoyed boating, skiing, fishing and relaxing at their cottage on Clear Lake. When the girls were young, the family took many camping/fishing trips to Minnesota with Jim's fellow plumbing friends. After retirement, Shirley took up golfing with her friends and looked forward to her daily 3-mile walk to McDonalds for coffee. She also enjoyed playing dice and cards, belonging to a “500 card club” for many years. Family was the highlight of Shirley's life. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She looked forward each year to the Elmer Martin family reunion which has continued for 68 consecutive years in Mason City.
Those grateful in sharing her life are her daughter, Candie (Paul) Becker of Fort Dodge; her grandchildren, Mark (Janelle) Becker, Michael (Tammy) Becker, Matthew (Carrie) Becker, Mele Ball and Travis (Pam) Wardlow; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those greeting Shirley in heaven are her husband, Jim; her daughter, Virginia “Ginnie” Wardlow; her parents, Elmer and Laura Martin; and her nine siblings: Dorothy Auck, Agnes Burns, June Enabnit, Ida Kuehl, Elmer Martin, Maris Martin, Ina Merrit, Evelyn Peterson, and Hilda VanPatten.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.