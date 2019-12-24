Shirley V. Tatum

Shirley and Jim enjoyed boating, skiing, fishing and relaxing at their cottage on Clear Lake. When the girls were young, the family took many camping/fishing trips to Minnesota with Jim's fellow plumbing friends. After retirement, Shirley took up golfing with her friends and looked forward to her daily 3-mile walk to McDonalds for coffee. She also enjoyed playing dice and cards, belonging to a “500 card club” for many years. Family was the highlight of Shirley's life. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She looked forward each year to the Elmer Martin family reunion which has continued for 68 consecutive years in Mason City.