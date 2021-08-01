Shirley Renee Schneider
December 23, 1955-July 30, 2021
MASON CITY-Shirley Renee Schneider, 65, of Mason City, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Greene, Iowa.
Shirley was born December 23, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI., daughter of William and Loretta (DeMar) Schneider. She graduated from Charles City High School. After high school, Shirley worked at Burger King and N.I.V.I.C. in Mason City.
Shirley was a kind and gentle soul and a very caring person. She bravely faced a lot of challenges in her life because of Myotonic Dystrophy.
She loved her family very much and kept in touch with all of her relatives. Shirley was cared for most of her life by her wonderful, loving mother, Loretta.
Shirley loved knitting, embroidering, and made gifts for many relatives. She enjoyed watching western movies on TV and was always interested in others.
The family appreciates the fine care she received at Heritage Care Center in Mason City, the last year and a half. Shirley will be missed very much by her family, and will be welcomed home by her mother, Loretta, in heaven.
Shirley is survived by her two sisters, Marjorie (John) Richardson of Mason City and Roseann (Mark) Marie Keeney of Center Point, TX.; sister in law, Sharon Schneider.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, William and Loretta Schneider; brother, William Schneider Jr. and sister, Linda (John) Albright.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
