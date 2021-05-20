Shirley Mae (Wike) Fuller
October 2, 1927-May 18, 2021
MASON CITY–Shirley Mae (Wike) Fuller, 93, Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.
A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with the Rev. Sid Bohls of St. James Lutheran Church officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City in Shirley's honor.
Shirley was born October 2, 1927 in rural Rockwell, the daughter of William, Sr. and Ethyl Wike. She attended Rockwell school and graduated from Rockwell high School, class of 1945.
Shirley married Walter Fuller on January 1, 1946. They had a long and happy life together for 74 years. To this union one daughter, Debra Buckner, of Hampton, Iowa, was born. She was the joy of their life.
Shirley worked in the office at the Mason City Airport for a number of years. She and Walter moved to rural Clear Lake where they farmed for many years. They then moved to Mason City where they managed an apartment complex and then moved to Charles City where they did the same. They eventually retired to Mason City. The couple enjoyed traveling together over the years.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Debra Buckner; grandson, Max Kruggel, Arizona; three great grandchildren, Tiffany Kruggel, Tyler (Kristine) Kruggel, and Jake Kruggel; two great great grandchildren, Kayden and Kylie.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents, William and Ethyl; granddaughter, Tammy Costos; sisters, Buelah Blum and Darlene Tickal; and brother, William Wike, Jr.
Shirley was a loving wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her extended family.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
