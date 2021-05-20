Shirley Mae (Wike) Fuller

October 2, 1927-May 18, 2021

MASON CITY–Shirley Mae (Wike) Fuller, 93, Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City.

A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with the Rev. Sid Bohls of St. James Lutheran Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City in Shirley's honor.

Shirley was born October 2, 1927 in rural Rockwell, the daughter of William, Sr. and Ethyl Wike. She attended Rockwell school and graduated from Rockwell high School, class of 1945.

Shirley married Walter Fuller on January 1, 1946. They had a long and happy life together for 74 years. To this union one daughter, Debra Buckner, of Hampton, Iowa, was born. She was the joy of their life.