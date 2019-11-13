{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Mae (Veldhouse) Duesenberg

February 4, 1936 - November 1, 2019

Shirley Mae Duesenberg (Veldhouse) passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2019. Shirley was born in Kanawha, Iowa on February 4, 1936 to Nicholas P. and Fanny Veldhouse. Shirley and her husband Don Duesenberg made their home in Clear Lake, Iowa for many years before retiring to Mesa, Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Donald W. Duesenberg; son, Troy Duesenberg; and daughter, Darcy Duesenberg. She will be buried at the Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona.

