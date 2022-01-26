Shirley Mae (Kirchgatter) Waddle

October 21, 1946-January 17, 2022

ASHLAND, NE–Shirley Mae (Kirchgatter) Waddle, 75, of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away on Monday (January 17, 2022) at home in Ashland, NE.

Shirley was born on October 21, 1946, in Mason City, IA, the second child of Earl and Louise (Greiner) Kirchgatter. Shirley graduated from St. Ansgar Schools in 1964 and was active in band and choir.

She married Jim Shelton in 1966, although divorced, they remained good friends. In 1984 Shirley married Bill Waddle of Waterloo, IA and was widowed in 2005.

Shirley loved scrapbooking, yard sales, puzzles, coffee at Panera's with her dearest friends and weekly card parties. Shirley always played various games with her nephews and parents when she would come home to visit. She also enjoyed reconnecting with her family and friends at reunions.

You could always find her smiling and interested in what was going on in others lives. She hated to have her picture taken.

She was an active supporter of the ASPCA along with other local foundations and organizations that supported the communities of Cedar Falls/Waterloo.

Shirley is survived by brothers, Gary and Kevin (Mary Lynn) of St. Ansgar, IA; nephews, Todd (Sandy) Kirchgatter of Trego, WI; John (Heather) Kirchgatter of Fort Dodge, IA, Brian (Allison) Kirchgatter of Rogers, MN; Jason (Elizabeth) Kirchgatter of Ashland, NE; great-nieces and great nephews, Kaela, Karly, Ethan, Jaxon, Ava and Drew.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Earl and Louise; brother Keith; and many treasured family pets.

Funeral and/or Memorial services will be held at future date. Any memorial donations can be sent to local charities or foundations.