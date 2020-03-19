Shirley M. McIlhatton
November 14, 1925 - March 18, 2020
Shirley M. McIlhatton, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. McIlhatton, Shirley's family will hold a memorial service a future date.
Shirley's family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from their Christian family and the community; more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.
Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Shirley's family.
You have free articles remaining.
The daughter of Amos and Aletta (Nelson) Nissen, Shirley Maxine Nissen was born on November 14, 1925 on the family farm in rural Cerro Gordo County. She attended Fertile Consolidated School, graduating in 1944. Shirley then attended Waldorf College in Forest City before accepting a position with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Shirley remained with Northwestern Bell for over 35 years until her retirement in 1981.
On March 4, 1971 Shirley was united in marriage to Loren McIlhatton in Fertile, IA. Together they would be blessed with nearly 50 years of matrimony, having just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
For the past 25 years Shirley and Loren have enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona, where they escaped the harsh Iowa winters.
Those grateful in sharing in Shirley's life are her husband, Loren; nephews, Donald (Janice) Nissen and their daughter, Bobbi Jean, and Robert (Sarah) Nissen; as well as extended family members and many friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Aletta; stepson, Dennis McIlhatton; and brothers, Donald Nissen and Marlin (Phyllis) Nissen.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.