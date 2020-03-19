Shirley M. McIlhatton

November 14, 1925 - March 18, 2020

Shirley M. McIlhatton, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. McIlhatton, Shirley's family will hold a memorial service a future date.

Shirley's family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from their Christian family and the community; more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Shirley's family.

The daughter of Amos and Aletta (Nelson) Nissen, Shirley Maxine Nissen was born on November 14, 1925 on the family farm in rural Cerro Gordo County. She attended Fertile Consolidated School, graduating in 1944. Shirley then attended Waldorf College in Forest City before accepting a position with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Shirley remained with Northwestern Bell for over 35 years until her retirement in 1981.