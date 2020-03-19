Shirley M. McIlhatton
0 comments

Shirley M. McIlhatton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley M. McIlhatton

Shirley M. McIlhatton

November 14, 1925 - March 18, 2020

Shirley M. McIlhatton, 94, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. McIlhatton, Shirley's family will hold a memorial service a future date.

Shirley's family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from their Christian family and the community; more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

Should friends desire, condolences may be sent to Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel to be forwarded to Shirley's family.

The daughter of Amos and Aletta (Nelson) Nissen, Shirley Maxine Nissen was born on November 14, 1925 on the family farm in rural Cerro Gordo County. She attended Fertile Consolidated School, graduating in 1944. Shirley then attended Waldorf College in Forest City before accepting a position with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Shirley remained with Northwestern Bell for over 35 years until her retirement in 1981.

On March 4, 1971 Shirley was united in marriage to Loren McIlhatton in Fertile, IA. Together they would be blessed with nearly 50 years of matrimony, having just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.

For the past 25 years Shirley and Loren have enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona, where they escaped the harsh Iowa winters.

Those grateful in sharing in Shirley's life are her husband, Loren; nephews, Donald (Janice) Nissen and their daughter, Bobbi Jean, and Robert (Sarah) Nissen; as well as extended family members and many friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Aletta; stepson, Dennis McIlhatton; and brothers, Donald Nissen and Marlin (Phyllis) Nissen.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley McIlhatton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News