Shirley K. Crooks

MASON CITY-Shirley K. Crooks, 84, of Mason City passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joseph Crooks, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, in a private family graveside service.

The family will greet friends and relatives in a celebration of her life from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com