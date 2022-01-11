 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley K. Crooks

MASON CITY-Shirley K. Crooks, 84, of Mason City passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joseph Crooks at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City in a private family graveside service.

The family will greet friends and relatives in a celebration of her life from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

