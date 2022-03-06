 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley JoAnn Grunsted Fredrickson

July 5, 1935-February 20, 2022

Shirley JoAnn Grunsted Fredrickson, 86, of Mesa, Arizona died, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Service in Arizona on March 20, at the Superstition Room, with visitation 1-3 PM, and a memorial service at 2:00 PM; and Forest City, on June 4th, at First Baptist Church, visitation 10:00 – 11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM. Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) of Webster City.

Her family includes: husband Dave; children: Gregory Grunsted, Michael (Joanne) Grunsted, David (Nellie) Grunsted, Stefanie Grunsted, Kathleen (Leslie) Tune, John (Shelly) Grunsted and Kristine Grunsted; stepchildren: Sue (Jeff) Port, Tim (Karen) Fredrickson and Carol (Doug) Tweeten.

