Due to the recommendations of health officials, concerning coronavirus, there will be no funeral services. Memorials may be directed to the "Shirley Jean Frank Memorial Fund" at First Citizen's Bank (2601 4th St. SW, Mason City). The family will continue with the spirit of giving, that was instilled in them by John and Shirley, by passing along your memorials to various efforts that were meaningful to Shirley. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Shirley Jean was born July 28, 1925, in Mason City, the daughter of Harold W. and Adeline (Geist) Fletcher. She attended Mason City Schools, married Johnny on Feb. 3, 1945, and to this union four children were born. Shirley stood firmly as the matriarch of this family and made sure to put her special touch on all occasions and every day life. Her hands were always busy… sewing, cooking, collecting, puzzling, serving, writing cards and letters, saving meaningful quotes and articles to share with her family, and in tending their home. Her children and grandchildren were always treated to perfectly decorated cards and gifts, as well as special visits on birthdays, and Christmas & Easter mornings, with her one-of-a-kind, memorable gestures. She also loved sharing adventures with them, on outings, playing many games, adding her wonderful hand to creative times, and making memories to last forever. Her great grandchildren brought her the most joy in her later years, and she loved their visits. They always felt how special they were to her. She brought childhood to life, for everyone. And that was her legacy.