Shirley J. Ostermann

(1935-2020)

Shirley Jean (Kuchenreuther) Ostermann, 85, passed away August 10, 2020, in Corning, California, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Her funeral will be private, though a visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 28, from 3-5 p.m. in Forest City.

Shirl was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Algona, to Harold and DeVeda (Bilsborough) Kuchenreuther. She graduated from Algona High School in 1953, and met her future husband, Gene, at a skating rink in Algona that same year. They married in 1955 in Waukegon, Illinois, and soon moved back to the farm. There they raised four children and built a wonderful life together. Their marriage lasted until Gene's death nearly five years ago, one week shy of their 60th anniversary. She and Gene sought to honor Jesus Christ in every aspect of their life together.