Shirley J. Ostermann
(1935-2020)
Shirley Jean (Kuchenreuther) Ostermann, 85, passed away August 10, 2020, in Corning, California, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Her funeral will be private, though a visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 28, from 3-5 p.m. in Forest City.
Shirl was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Algona, to Harold and DeVeda (Bilsborough) Kuchenreuther. She graduated from Algona High School in 1953, and met her future husband, Gene, at a skating rink in Algona that same year. They married in 1955 in Waukegon, Illinois, and soon moved back to the farm. There they raised four children and built a wonderful life together. Their marriage lasted until Gene's death nearly five years ago, one week shy of their 60th anniversary. She and Gene sought to honor Jesus Christ in every aspect of their life together.
Shirl had a great gift for hospitality. Her home was often full of guests who were greeted with good food and a warm welcome. The freezer was always well stocked for guests. She was a vibrant woman who loved flowers and rich colors, especially purple. The Christmas sweaters she chose for her grandchildren often reflected that preference. She also sewed many clothes and sweaters that are treasured keepsakes. Shirl was also known for her sass. When she thought someone was getting a little too big for their britches, she would roll her eyes, cluck her tongue, and let out a loving-but-exasperated, “Well…”
Shirl is survived by her daughter Deb (Bruce) Miller of Corning, California; son Michael (Karla) Ostermann of Clyde, Kansas; son Scott (Pat) Ostermann of Woden; her sisters, Karen Hammer and Barbara Davis; her brother, Larry; her brother in law Wayne (Anna); 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, son, Stephen, and two brothers, Jerry and James. sister, Phyllis, and brother in law Donald Ostermann.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.