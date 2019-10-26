Shirley J. Hartwig
June 26, 1937 - October 24, 2019
OSAGE - Shirley June (Orvis) Hartwig was born June 26, 1937, in Miles City, Montana. She was adopted by Clarkson Frederick Orvis and Gladys Ellen (Smock) Orvis. By 1941, both Fred and Gladys were deceased, and Shirley became the ward of her Aunt, Eva Mae (Smock) Steva and her husband, Bill Steva of Monona, Iowa. Her brother, Robert Orvis, went to live with another uncle and aunt.
Shirley died on October 24, 2019, at the age of 82 at Good Samaritan Society, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Her funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday October 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Osage, Iowa, with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, any memorials will be donated to charitable organizations that were close to Shirley's heart.
Shirley was raised on the Steva farm near Monona, Iowa from 1941-1946 after which, Shirley, mother and dad moved to town in Monona, Iowa. Shirley attended Monona's public school from primary to graduation. Graduating from Monona-Farmersburg-Luana High School in 1955, Shirley went to Iowa State Teacher's College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, Iowa to study Elementary Education. In the fall of 1956, she entered Hamilton Business College in Mason City, Iowa. She graduated from Hamilton in August, 1957.
On September 1, 1957, Shirley married Robert Hartwig (a farm boy from Nora Springs, Iowa) who was attending Mason City Junior College (now NIACC). After graduation, Robert went to the University of Iowa, studying Electrical Engineering.
Bob and Shirley were blessed with six children: Robert (Glenda) Hartwig Jr. of Erie, CO; Julie Bless of St. Ansgar, IA; Laurel (Bruce) Cunningham of Berthoud, CO; Cynthia (Clinton) Griffin of Erie, CO; Robin (Raymond) Allen of Cheyenne, WY; and Kristen Hartwig of Osage, IA. Shirley had seven grandchildren: Bobby Joe (Danielle) Griffin; David (Jennifer) Hartwig; Amanda Hartwig; Matthew (Janelle) Bless; Alexandra Griffin; Michael Bless; and Mark Bless. She also had seven great-grandchildren: Kayden Griffin-Lile; Haylei, Thomas, and Dominik Griffin; Weston, Lillian, and Dylan Hartwig.
Bob, Shirley, and children moved often with Western Electric (which became AT&T). They moved from Iowa City to Evanston, IL, from Evanston to San Mateo, CA, then from San Mateo to Fremont, CA. In 1965, Western Electric sent Bob back to Illinois and the family lived in Lisle. In 1969, when Western Electric became AT&T, the family moved to Brighton, CO. In 1973, they moved to a larger home in Longmont, CO. There they would live until Bob's retirement in 1993 when they sold their home and moved to Little Cedar, which was near where Bob was raised. In 2009 they moved to Osage, IA.
Shirley took great joy in her children, always trying to make sure they got the best education possible, volunteering at their school(s) and sitting through long hours of Lutheran Catechism studies with them. Always active in church, she sang in choir, taught Bible School and Sunday School classes, served on committees and boards and as church secretary. Shirley liked to read, embroider crewel work pillows, cook for her family, raise house plants, and take care of her grandchildren. She also liked sharing time with friends and never met anyone she didn't like. In later years she didn't see as much of her great grandchildren as she would have liked but treasured many happy moments with them.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Fred and Gladys Orvis; her foster-parents Bill and Eva Steva; a sister, Lois Orvis; two brothers, Clyde and Robert Orvis; her brother, Gerald Steva and his wife Charlotte; her brother Donald Steva and his wife, Marjorie (Orvis); and son-in-law Larry Bless.
Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage (641)732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
