HAMPTON-Shirley Irwin, 81, of Hampton, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Hampton United Methodist Church with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton. For full obituary, please visit www.SietsemaAtkinson.com