Shirley Ingersoll

March 5, 1927 - March 9, 2020

Clear Lake - Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.

Shirley Ingersoll was born in Mason City in 1927 to Claude and Anna Faktor Whitney, Shirley graduated from Mason City High School in 1945 and Mason City Junior College in 1947, and married R. Crosby Ingersoll in 1948. They lived a short while in Ames while Crosby finished his degree at Iowa State, and then moved to Clear Lake, Crosby's hometown, where they lived the rest of their lives. Crosby died in 1984.

Shirley started working in retail sales in high school and was one of the original employees of Mason City's Younkers. Later, she assisted Crosby in their Clear Lake flower shop, Ingersoll's Flowers, and then worked at Gwen's Hallmark store for 20 years.