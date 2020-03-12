Shirley Ingersoll
March 5, 1927 - March 9, 2020
Clear Lake - Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Mason City.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.
Shirley Ingersoll was born in Mason City in 1927 to Claude and Anna Faktor Whitney, Shirley graduated from Mason City High School in 1945 and Mason City Junior College in 1947, and married R. Crosby Ingersoll in 1948. They lived a short while in Ames while Crosby finished his degree at Iowa State, and then moved to Clear Lake, Crosby's hometown, where they lived the rest of their lives. Crosby died in 1984.
Shirley started working in retail sales in high school and was one of the original employees of Mason City's Younkers. Later, she assisted Crosby in their Clear Lake flower shop, Ingersoll's Flowers, and then worked at Gwen's Hallmark store for 20 years.
Shirley was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church. She grew up in St. John's Church in Mason City and was one of the founders of St. Andrew's Mission Church in Clear Lake. When St. Andrew's closed, she returned to St. John's. She was a licensed lay reader, lector, Eucharistic visitor, Sunday school teacher, and choir member in both churches.
She was a member of the 21st Century Club, Chapter EA of PEO, Whitakers Pier (Questers), and one of the founders of the Clear Lake Arts Council.
Shirley volunteered as a special care visitor at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. She traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. She was an avid reader and enjoyed nature, classical music, and her many friends, and she was devoted to her family.
She is survived by her children, Lyn (Marc Rosenbaum) of Washington, D.C., Douglas (Diane) of Clover, S.C., David (Dawn) of Clear Lake, and Kathy Arends (Brad) of Fort Dodge; her four grandchildren, Emily Rosenbaum Kahn (Eric), Katie Ingersoll (Julie Tozer), Robert Rosenbaum (Asya Troychansky), and Drew Arends; and three great-grandchildren, Allison Kahn, Meredith Kahn, and Benjamin Rosen-Chansky.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.641-357-2193, Colonialchapels.com.
