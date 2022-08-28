 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Heginger

  • 0
Shirley Heginger

Shirley Heginger

Aug. 24, 2022

BELMOND-Shirley Heginger, 85, Belmond, IA, died, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Villa Health Care Center, Ft. Dodge. Public funeral service 1030 AM, Tues. Klemme United Methodist Church, Klemme, IA.

Burial will be Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme next to her husband LuVerne Heginger. Public visitation Monday at Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church Tuesday. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page at 1030 AM Tuesday, Just LIKE the page to view. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News