Shirley Heginger

Burial will be Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme next to her husband LuVerne Heginger. Public visitation Monday at Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme from 5-7 PM and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church Tuesday. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page at 1030 AM Tuesday, Just LIKE the page to view. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510